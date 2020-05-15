Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 7,046 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2,619.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,959,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 384,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,798,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. 90,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

