Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 424.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

