Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 506.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,978,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 46,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 314,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after buying an additional 154,688 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

