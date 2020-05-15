Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 698.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up about 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.90. 77,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

