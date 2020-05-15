Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $392,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.43. 1,376,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.