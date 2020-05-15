Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $6.66 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,243. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

