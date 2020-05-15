Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $767,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 406.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.23. 97,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

