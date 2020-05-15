Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 541.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.82.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

