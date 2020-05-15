Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $978,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 461.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after buying an additional 265,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after buying an additional 65,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,339,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 205,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,616. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Cfra dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

