Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,845,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $79.51. 1,060,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

