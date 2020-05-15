Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 445.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

XEL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 336,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,634. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

