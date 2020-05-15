Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 91,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 931,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 22,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,129. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.