Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in L3Harris by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.99. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.59.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

