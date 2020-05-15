Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $362,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $23,817,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 58,280 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in WD-40 by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,547,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,413. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. WD-40’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.