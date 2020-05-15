Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $778,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 452,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,197. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

