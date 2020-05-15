Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $856,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 7,097,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

