Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after acquiring an additional 422,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,655,000 after buying an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after buying an additional 84,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 104,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

