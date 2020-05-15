Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 3,887 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2,608.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,337,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average is $159.56. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.