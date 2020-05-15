Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 5,214 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 529.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,608,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after buying an additional 246,490 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 157,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8,477.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.18. 21,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,473. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.91.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

