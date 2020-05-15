Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 9,271 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 470.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,154,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,942. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

