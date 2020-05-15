Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 9,871 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 560.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in VF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.41.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $3.71 on Friday, reaching $51.73. 471,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,870. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

