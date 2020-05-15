Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 480.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.21. 38,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

