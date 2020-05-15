Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 466.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Assurant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. 52,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

