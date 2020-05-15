Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 447.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 66,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,424. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

