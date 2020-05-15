Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 469.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,874. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

