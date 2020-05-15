Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 12,762 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,845,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $69,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3,510.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 856,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.80. 262,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.