Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $521,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after buying an additional 1,634,609 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after buying an additional 1,841,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,266,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,487,000 after buying an additional 2,063,603 shares during the period.

GDX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 2,796,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,433,504. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

