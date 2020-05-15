Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,551 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,311. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

