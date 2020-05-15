Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,574 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 1,656,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,111. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

