Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 21,273 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 198.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.05. 2,827,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,406. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.

