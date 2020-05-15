Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 280,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

