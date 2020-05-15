Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,922 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

