Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 8,463 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,720,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $124.61. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

