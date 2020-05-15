Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.75. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

