Binance USD Achieves Market Cap of $178.00 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $178.00 million and approximately $124.52 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042921 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.03468464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030845 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.