BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Down 9.4%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.90, 16,332,962 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 8,280,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $777.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

