BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $83,979.96 and approximately $212.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.01736403 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003976 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001115 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,338.14 or 0.99664498 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

