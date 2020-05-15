Bitcore (BTX) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Bitcore has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,369.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.02087685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.47 or 0.02513175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00455347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00673151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069107 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00445541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,248,753 coins and its circulating supply is 17,747,794 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, QBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

