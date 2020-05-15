BitTube (TUBE) Reaches One Day Volume of $28,343.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $28,343.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00673151 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000711 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

