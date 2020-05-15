Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) fell 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.89, 1,531,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,801,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on APRN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. The firm had revenue of $101.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock worth $4,631,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

