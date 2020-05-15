Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Major Shareholder Buys $17,880.00 in Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $17,880.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBS. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,714,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,447,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

