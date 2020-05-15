BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Joseph A. Gottron II Acquires 2,610 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,810.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,068. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,822. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $88.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 96.1% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,745 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in BOK Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BOK Financial by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

