BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,874 Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Fortive by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 901,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,765,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,146,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 526,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,387 shares of company stock worth $10,862,435. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.38. 952,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,509. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

