BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 607 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,039,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. The company has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

