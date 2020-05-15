BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 128,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,460,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 88,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,027,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.