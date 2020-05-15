BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,031,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

