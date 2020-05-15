BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,825,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.68. 8,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,233. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

