BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $225,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.91. 41,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.