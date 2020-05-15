BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.66. 17,806,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,712,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

