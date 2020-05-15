BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $528,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.